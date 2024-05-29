Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has banned public protests and imposed strict restrictions on gatherings following an ongoing emirship tussle in the State.

The governor cited intelligence reports of planned protests by opposition parties and student associations, allegedly sponsored by prominent figures, to incite chaos and advocate for the reinstatement of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The governor, as the chief security officer of the state, has directed security agencies to arrest, detain, and prosecute anyone participating in street demonstrations.

The state government has explicitly outlawed protests, demonstrations, or processions of any kind, and individuals found engaging in such activities will be promptly apprehended.

The governor warned student groups against being manipulated by troublemakers seeking to foment disorder in Kano.

He urged citizens to continue with their normal activities, assuring that the state remains peaceful and the government will maintain vigilant oversight to address any individuals or factions trying to undermine the current tranquility.

This move is seen as a preemptive strategy to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order in the state.

The governor’s decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the need to maintain peace and others criticizing the restriction on freedom of assembly and expression.

