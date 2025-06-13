Gov Yusuf assures NYSC Corps members of safety, welfare in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has assured the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II NYSC corps members of the state’s commitment to ensuring their security and welfare throughout their national service.

This was just as he charged them to serve diligently and patriotically in the state.

Governor Yusuf made this call during the official swearing-in ceremony of the corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Kusalla Dam, Karaye, Kano State.

However, the governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Aisha Kailani, welcomed the corps members to Kano State, describing it as a centre of commerce, and encouraged them to participate fully in the orientation course programme.

He then assured the corps members of the state’s commitment to ensuring their security and welfare throughout their national service.

Yusuf also commended the camp officials for a job well done and encouraged them to sustain good mentorship of the corps members.

According to him, “The NYSC Scheme, established five decades ago, aims to promote national integration, selfless service, oneness, and brotherhood among Nigerians.”

“The scheme has contributed significantly to national unity and development. The governor noted that despite challenges, the scheme remains relevant and attractive to Nigerian youth,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, the State Coordinator, Hajia Halima Abubakar, expressed optimism that the corps members would have a smooth orientation exercise and a productive service year.

She stated that the Kano State Government has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the NYSC Scheme.

She expressed gratitude to the governor for his unwavering support and pledged to ensure a successful orientation programme.

Hajia Halima Abubakar said, “The governor’s directive for the renovation of the camp structures and facilities is a testament to this commitment.”

