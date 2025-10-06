Gov Yusuf appoints Sulaiman DG of Kano bureau of statistics

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of Dr Suraj Sulaiman as the new Statistician-General and Director-General of the Kano State Bureau of Statistics.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, a copy made available to pressmen in Kano

The statement reads, “The appointment, which takes immediate effect, follows the completion of the tenure of the former Statistician-General Associate Professor Aliyu Isa Aliyu, who was elevated to the position of Commissioner for Livestock Development.”

Yusuf directed that the official handover and taking-over ceremony be conducted between Monday and Friday this week.

Suraj Sulaiman is an accomplished academic and mathematician with vast experience in research, teaching, and statistical analysis.

He obtained his PhD in Mathematics from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Skudai, Johor Bahru, between 2015 and 2018, where he completed a doctoral thesis titled ‘New Method of Computing the Projective Polynomial Resultant Based on Dixon, Jouanolou and Jacobian Matrices’.

He also holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Mathematics from Yasar University, Izmir, Turkey (2012–2014), with a thesis on “T-noncosingular Abelian Group,” and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Mathematics from the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil (2006–2010), where he worked on “A Review of Self-Adjoint Operators Over a Hilbert Space.”

Sulaiman began his academic journey at the College of Arts, Science and Remedial Studies, Kano, where he obtained a Diploma in Mathematics Education between 2004 and 2006.

Governor Yusuf, in his message of felicitation as the DG of the Kano Bureau of Statistics, congratulated Sulaiman on his well-deserved appointment, expressing confidence that his wealth of academic and professional experience will reposition the Bureau for more effective service delivery.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing data-driven governance, emphasising that reliable statistics are crucial for effective planning, transparency, and sustainable development in Kano State.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

