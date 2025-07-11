Gov. Yusuf appoints new Chief of Staff, DG special services

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of Dr. Suleiman Wali Sani as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, Kano, following the earlier removal of the former Chief of Staff.

It will be recalled that nearly a year after the removal of Alhaji Shehu Sagagi from the position and his redeployment as Commissioner for Commerce, a replacement has now been officially announced.

Dr. Sani, the newly appointed Chief of Staff, is a seasoned medical doctor, policy expert, and retired Permanent Secretary with over four decades of distinguished public service.

Prior to this appointment, he served as Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters.

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with MBBS degrees, Dr. Sani also holds a diploma from Bayero University, Kano, and a prestigious mni certificate from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

His appointment was announced in a statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, and made available to the press in Kano.

Over the years, Dr. Sani has held several high-level administrative roles, including Director General in the Ministries of Health and Commerce, Executive Secretary, and Permanent Secretary in key state institutions.

ALSO READ: Kano gov clears N22bn pension debt, vows to settle others

He also served as Chief Medical Director of major state hospitals, including Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital and Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.

Throughout his career, he has made significant contributions to health policy, civil service reform, and social development. He has served on more than 40 state and national committees and has represented Nigeria in various international medical and administrative forums.

Dr. Sani is widely respected for his unwavering commitment to public service, professional excellence, and community development.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf has also appointed retired Major General Mohammed Sani as the new Director General of Special Services at the Government House, Kano.

Major General Sani is a highly decorated infantry officer with over 35 years of experience in the Nigerian Army. He has held several key command and staff positions and played critical roles in peacekeeping, conflict resolution, and national security operations.

According to the Governor’s Spokesperson, the decision to reinstate the Office of the Chief of Staff—scrapped in December 2024—is part of the administration’s broader efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery in Kano State.

The newly appointed officials are expected to assume office with immediate effect.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE