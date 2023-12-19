In a recent survey conducted by Run to Win’s Democratic Accountability Project, Governors Abba Kabir Yusuf and Alex Otti have emerged as standout leaders, garnering robust endorsements and substantial support from their respective constituencies.

The poll sheds light on the public perception of the leadership approaches of both Governor Otti and Governor Yusuf in their first six months and the positive reception of the public regarding the current direction of governance in both states.

Run To Win’s extensive nationwide survey, launched in partnership with Momentum Africa, provides a comprehensive insight into the first six months of governance for select state leaders in Nigeria. The polls assessed public perception and satisfaction levels, yielding intriguing insights for Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Benue, and Kano States.

In Kano State, the NNPP governor garnered an extraordinary 82% approval rating. According to respondents, the governor’s emphasis on primary healthcare (80%), advancements in education (78%), and combating corruption (76%) have resonated with the electorate. Notably, an overwhelming 88% expressed affinity for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Kabir’s party, and a strong inclination to retain the party’s leadership.

Otti’s performance in Abia was a few percentage points shy of approval from half the survey takers, at a 46% satisfaction rating. His focused initiatives on enhancing drainage systems (67%), the perception that he has displayed strong leadership (66%), and his prioritising road infrastructure (65%) earned him his current standing. Notably, the growing appeal of the Labour Party is evident, with an impressive 74% of respondents expressing a willingness to vote for the party in future elections.

RtW was founded with the primary objective of assisting young and credible political candidates with the tools and support to build effective political campaigns and win vital political seats. As an expansion of its process, the new Democratic Accountability Project will deploy resources towards the mass dissemination of information around governance responsibility.

The first edition of the project measures performances across five states, including Akwa Ibom, Kano, Benue, Abia, and Adamawa.

Remi Ogunkayo, a co-founder of RtW, shared insights into the organisation’s exciting new direction.

“The exceptional voter turnout witnessed during the 2023 elections underscores the need to sustain and encourage such active civic participation. Achieving this goal demands impartial assessments of our states’ governance.

“The Democratic Accountability Project serves as a reliable conduit for the electorate to communicate effectively with elected officials, addressing the imperative for independent evaluations and constructive dialogue.”

Six months post the recent general elections, voters have emphasised pressing concerns that demand swift attention.

Chief among these concerns are the soaring cost of living, escalating fuel prices, and widespread perceptions of inadequate governance. A striking 68% of respondents have voiced the urgency of addressing the escalating inflation that significantly impacts their overall quality of life.

