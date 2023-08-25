The Kogi State chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, had said that Governor Yahaya Bello has not conceded the NWC position.

In a statement issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen, the chairman noted that the purported compromise being circulated by enemies of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State to the effect that the Governor has been told to produce the Zonal Organising Secretary and concede the Deputy National Publicity Secretary is false. There is no iota of truth in the report.

The statement read as follows:

“We know the people behind such misinformation and falsehood but we remain committed to the position of the National Chairman of the party and we know all of us will ensure that the Constitution of the party is protected and preserved.

“Nothing was discussed about concessions because it would be a violation of the Constitution of our party and due process for which our party is known.

“The Governor is a loyal party man who will only accept what is constitutional. He has great respect for the President and the leadership of the party.

“The matter is almost resolved as all parties have agreed to honour the constitution of the party.

“The Governor is only acting on behalf of hundreds of thousands of APC members in Kogi State and has nothing personal against any individual.

