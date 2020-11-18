Gov Wike says no regret proscribing IPOB in Rivers State

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has said that he had no regret proscribing the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in the state in as much the unity of Nigeria remained intact.

The governor maintained that all Nigerians must at all times rise to protect and defend the interest of the country and should not allow parochial and sentimental politics to destroy the country.

Governor Wike stated this when a delegation of Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, led by the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Nastura .A. Sheriff, paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday to commend him for his untiring efforts and dedication at protecting the interest of ethnic groups living in Rivers State.

The governor noted that the #EndSARS protest was peaceful in the state until IPOB hijacked it, and committed arson by killing six Army officers, four Police officers and burnt down police stations and courts.

He vowed that he would not sit by as a governor and watch such lawless acts perpetrated by a people that had been proscribed by the Federal Government, to cause ethnic war.

“Without any apology, I am a true Nigerian. I believe that things must be done properly in a way that every component part of this country will be satisfied”, he reiterated.

Wike added that he had never been against any particular ethnic group living in the state, including every law-abiding Igbo, stressing that he would not, however, tolerate a situation where some misguided persons under the guise of IPOB would unleash attacks on innocent Nigerians in Rivers State.

He explained that if the State Security Council was not proactive enough to impose curfew in the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area, the situation would have degenerated to war between Igbo and Hausa community residing in the area.

According to him, the decision to impose the curfew forestalled ethnic reprisal attacks that would have led to a total breakdown of law and order in Oyigbo Local Government Area and parts of Diobu axis of the state capital.

All Nigerians, Wike stressed, must stand against injustice at all times no matter who was involved and be determined to work for the interest of the country, maintaining that as a true Nigerian, he would continue to work for the country’s indivisibility.

CNG spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said they were in the State to express their profound gratitude to the governor for his leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, and unwavering commitment, which he deployed in protecting Northern communities from the violence and violation of their rights and dignity during the mayhem in Oyigbo.

“Your concerned promptness in redeeming the solemn pledge of N200 million to the families of security personnel affected negatively by the flip side of the protests is certainly reassuring. We reasonably believe that if the federal authorities were to emulate the wisdom of offering such incentive to our troops on the front line, it would heighten their morale which is a present very low”, Suleiman added.

The group praised the governor for his courage and uncompromising stance in the repudiation of the activities of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s fugitive leader Nnamdi Kanu in the state, adding that such, “without doubt, is a commendable feat, because if leaders today need to hear the truth, they should be told that most of them have lost the energy and some of the courage to take responsibility in the interest of national sovereignty, national security, national peace and constitutionalism.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Obaseki who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June after he was disqualified by the APC, defeated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC in the election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday. no regret proscribing IPOB

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19. no regret proscribing IPOB

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving. no regret proscribing IPOB