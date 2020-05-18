Gov Wike, press mourn death of media aide, Nwakaudu

The Rivers Government House and the press family were thrown into mourning Sunday evening following the sudden demise of Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Electronic Media.

The death of Nwakaudu took everyone by surprise because there was no news of him falling sick before the news of his death that Sunday afternoon, even as many said they interacted with him as late as Friday without any indication of sickness from him.

Information of his passage was communicated via a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

The statement reads; “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of The New Rivers Vision.

The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness”.

Journalists in the state have also been mourning the Late Nwakaudu, who they described as gentle and a thorough professional never found wanton in the discharge of his duties.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has expressed shock over the sudden death of Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Union in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively, commiserated with Governor Wike and the Nwakaudu family over the untimely loss of their beloved one.

The statement described Nwakaudu as a loyal, hard-working and dedicated aide who helped the Wike’s administration publicise its programmes in no small measure.

He was appointed Special Assistant to the governor on Electronic Media in 2015 shortly after Governor Wike was sworn in as Governor of Rivers State.

The NUJ prayed to God to give Governor Wike and the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Even members of the opposition were not left out in mourning the SA to Wike on Electronic Media.

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the APC in Rivers State and a major critic of the Rivers State government also wrote into condole with the state government.

In his condolence message he conveyed via his WhatsApp account, Eze said; “I write to condole and commiserate with you and Rivers State Government over the death of one of your most committed aides, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, your Special Assistant on Electronic Media, a loyal, dedicated and a thorough professional.

Though I am not so sure that I have met him in person, I must confess that he is very good at his task.

I Pray God to console you, his immediate family and the entire State and grant the departed eternal rest.

No details have been given as to cause of the sudden death of the father of four young children.