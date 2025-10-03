Gov Uzodimma pledges support to Seplat Energy JV in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has assured Seplat Energy Joint Venture of the state government’s support and a conducive environment for its operations.

Speaking at the 2025 second edition of the Seplat Energy JV PEARLs Quiz competition for secondary schools in Imo State, held in Owerri, the governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. BTO Ikegwuoha, commended Seplat Energy and its partners for bringing the competition to Imo.

He said: “Seplat, let us do this again next year. We assure you of the backing of the state government, a conducive environment to operate and impact on the host community meaningfully as we are witnessing today.”

Addressing the students, Uzodimma advised them to see participation as an opportunity to learn rather than focusing only on winning.

Director of External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, represented by Grace Amadi, General Manager, Partner Relations, thanked the joint venture partners, the state government, and the schools for making the quiz a success.

She said: “This is a laudable initiative by the NNPC/Seplat JV, dating back to over 12 years. We are happy that this has got to Imo State.”

She explained that the programme aims to prepare students to compete globally, encouraging them to apply their knowledge in practical and innovative ways.

Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, Engr. Seyi Omotawa, represented by Minanengiyeofori Loveday, described the quiz as a reflection of NUIMS’ commitment to education and intellectual growth.

He said: “We reflect on the journey since our inaugural edition, I am thrilled to see how this event has evolved into a significant platform for young minds to showcase their knowledge and skills.”

He urged the students to focus on learning and collaboration rather than just material rewards.

Similarly, Idi-Ada Itotoi, Managing Director of Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, represented by Emmanuel Otokhine, congratulated the finalists, saying they had all gained confidence that could help them excel in future challenges.

At the grand finale, Avana Model Secondary School, Owerri, won the first prize of N5 million for school development. Each of the three student representatives received N100,000 in scholarships, and their teacher was awarded a laptop.

Delight International School, Owerri, came second, receiving N3 million for school development, with N75,000 scholarships for each student and a laptop for the teacher.

St John Leonardi Model Secondary School, Owerri, placed third, winning N1 million, with each student receiving N50,000 in scholarships and their teacher also taking home a laptop.

In addition to the PEARLs Quiz, Seplat Energy held a STEAM competition where six schools were rewarded with N250,000 each for innovative projects. The schools included Urban Secondary School, Federal Government Girls College, Mountain Press Secondary School, Benny Poly Max College, Alpha Junior Seminary, and Faith Academy.

Their projects ranged from electronic-driven vehicles and telescopes to artificial intelligence for career guidance, modern architectural designs, oil drilling machines, and digital business platforms.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

