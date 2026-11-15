Gov Umo endorses Wike’s coalition, says he’s for re-election of Tinubu

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has declared his support for any coalition aimed at securing the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The governor made the declaration during the “Gov. Umo Eno Holds National Media Chat” held on Saturday night.

He was responding to a question from Arise News anchor, Reuben Abati, about his opinion on the trending Rainbow Coalition promoted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to support President Tinubu.

“You asked me about the Rainbow Coalition. Let me be very clear. Any coalition that is for the re-election of Tinubu, I’m for it,” Governor Eno said.

He said his position was simple and straightforward, noting that any platform that works for the President’s re-election had his support.

“I am for Tinubu. If it is for Tinubu’s re-election, count me in. That is where I stand,” he added.

The governor’s remark places Akwa Ibom firmly in support of the broad political alignment working for the President’s second term, irrespective of the platform through which it is pursued.

The Rainbow Coalition is a multi-party platform promoted by Wike to mobilise support for President Tinubu’s re-election while allowing politicians from different parties to retain their affiliations and support candidates in other elections.

Governor Eno, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June 2025, has consistently pledged Akwa Ibom’s unflinching support for President Tinubu.

He recently charged the APC structure in the state to mobilise at least two million votes for the President in the 2027 general election.

The governor said Akwa Ibom State, under his leadership, remained committed to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.