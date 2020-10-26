Gov Umahi, others trapped inside Govt House as hoodlums invade palliatives warehouse

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, government house staffs, journalists and contractors were trapped in the old Government House as hoodlums invaded the state in search of COVID-19 palliatives in a warehouse close to the Government House.

Tribune Online reports that Governor Umahi was meeting contractors handling the rehabilitation of the 13 general hospitals in the state when he received a report of the activities of the hoodlums.

The meeting was cut short as the governor was relocated to the presidential lodge at the old government house by his security detail.

It was gathered that the hoodlums mobilized themselves in the early hours of Monday and targeted warehouses where palliatives were stored. One of the warehouses is located beside the old government house.

Tribune Online also reports that armed policemen and soldiers have mobilized to protect lives and properties in the state capital following an attack on the State Central Police Station on Monday.

The attack of the State Central Police Station is the fifth of such attack in less than one week.

