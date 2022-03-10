Gov Umahi, deputy, lawmakers’ sack, miscarriage of justice ― Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has described the sacking of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi; Deputy Governor, Barr Kelechi Igwe, and seventeen members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly by a Federal High Court led by Justice Inyang Ekwo as a miscarriage of justice and a black market judgment.

According to the Igbo Apex group, in a statement signed by its Secretary-General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Tuesday, the judgement was aimed at creating havoc and chaos in Ebonyi State.

“We are alarmed at how misery and desperation could navigate some politicians to offer themselves as willing tools to enemies of Ndigbo, just to destabilize the Ebonyi State and set the state on fire, this court judgment will not see the light of day,” the statement read.

Ohanaeze then called on the citizens of the state to calm down and be law-abiding as the Ebonyi State government will surely appeal the decision of the Abuja High Court.

The statement further read: “This is the beauty of democracy, certainly the court has decided what is not acceptable for Ndigbo, definitely it will be interesting to see how the judgment will go up to the Appeal and Supreme Courts, and the jurisdiction of the court will also be queried.

“We stand with the government and people of Ebonyi State, especially the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and APC presidential hopeful, Engr Dave Umahi, Ndigbo will always protect one of the best governors in Nigeria and urge him to be strong to steer the ship of the state in these turbulent moments and challenges.”