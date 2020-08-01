Gov Umahi, daughter, three aides test negative for COVID-19
Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The governor confirmed this in a statement he personally signed on Friday,31st July 2020.
He also said that his daughter and three of his close aides have also tested negative.
Umahi, who was full of praise to God for His grace and healing powers upon his life, also thanked the people of Ebonyi State and Nigeria for their prayers and solidarity.
Recall that Governor David Umahi tested positive on the 4th of July, 2020.
