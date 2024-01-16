Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has lamented over the return of bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja road after 18 months of peace on the highway.

He also expressed concern over the security situation in seven local government areas of the state.

He said government interest in Kauru, Kajuru, Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, and Kagarko local governments is critical because of the sudden and unfortunate return of attacks and kidnappings in these areas.

He made this known while declaring open the security council meeting, where in attendance were traditional rulers and local government chairmen of frontline areas at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House Kaduna on Tuesday.

While thanking the security agencies for helping to maintain the peace all through the festive period and into the beginning of the year, he said the state had enjoyed relative peace over this time, with the exception of the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri, which was eventually managed with dexterity

The governor said, “You are also aware of the attacks on citizens and military personnel along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road and in the Birnin Gwari general area. Bandits and terrorists have exploited gaps, particularly around Maganda, Kuyello, and other villages surrounding Buruku, Udawa, Damba, Kuriga, Polewire, and other flash points, to carry out ambushes on citizens, as well as security forces attempting to respond to distress calls.

” Chikun, Giwa, and Igabi have become areas of concern as well; from Maraban Rido and Kudendan axis in Chikun, Sauran Goma, Kerawa, and Dunki areas of Igabi have also witnessed attacks and killings. I also followed the developments in Giwa from Kidandan, Kaya, Sabon Layi, and Idasu.

” The Kauru general area has equally witnessed a resurgence of deadly attacks and kidnappings in recent weeks around Dokan Karji stretching into Kajuru and also Kachia from the Bishini general area.

” I have equally followed the operations in Kachia, Giwa, Birnin Gwari, Chikun, and other locations. We commend the military and all the security agencies for their commitment and sacrifices.

“I must also commend Operation Safe Haven in Southern Kaduna for significantly stabilising Zangon Kataf, Jema’a, and Kaura. The officers and men of Operation Safe Haven have helped immensely in containing recent threats to peace and safety.

” I will, however, appeal to the military and the police to step up their presence in the Tudun Biri general area given threats arising from efforts to rebuild the community after the unfortunate incident of last year.

“Our administration is fully committed to the security and safety of the whole of Kaduna State because security is the cornerstone for the realisation of our SUSTAIN Agenda.

“I have been pursuing the deployment of more boots on the ground through more military formations. I am happy to inform you that very soon, there will be the establishment of some forward operating bases (FOBs) in the state. This move will greatly assist in the expansion of our campaigns against terrorists and bandits in frontline locations.

“The Kaduna State Government is working with the Defence Headquarters towards actualizing these plans. I have directed the Overseeing Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs to follow this process closely and provide me with regular reports on the establishment of the FOBs and other relevant issues that we are vigorously pursuing.

” The Kaduna State Government is looking at the possibility of establishing the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund as a means of collaborating with corporate organisations, the business community, industrialists, professional groups, individuals and all critical stakeholders towards enhancing material and logistic support to our security forces

“On the side of security agencies, and in light of the challenges we are confronting, I must state that it has become vital for us to further close ranks, rub minds, and revisit our collaborative structures. Deepening and strengthening human intelligence networks is an obvious area requiring urgent review towards restoring peace and security along these critical highways and in troubled communities.

