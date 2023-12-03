Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has congratulated the new Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Danladi Jatau and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Adamu Oyanki on their emergence as helmsmen of the law-making arm of government in the state.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Dr Nawani Aboki and issued to Nigerian Tribune Saturday in Lafia, the state capital, Gov. Sule believed that the new leadership will work in line with relevant laws guiding the House to ensure smooth legislative procedures in the state.

Engineer Sule also said that the emergence of Mr. Jatau who represents Kokona East is a milestone that will sustain the cordial, good relationship with the executive arm of government to achieve meaningful development.

He called on members of the state House of Assembly irrespective of political parties to support the new leadership of the House to succeed in piloting the state’s legislature.

Governor Sule urged them to unite and foster peace and progress in the state and shun anything capable of breaching the existing cordial relationship among them.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, November 28, in its verdict, sacked the speaker of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly Mr Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

Before his removal by the court, Abdullahi was a member of the APC, who first came to the Assembly in 2015 and was elected speaker.

He was re-elected as a member and speaker in 2019 and returned in 2023, both as member and speaker.

He was a member representing the Umaisha/Ugya state constituency of Toto local government area of the state.

The Court of Appeal Abuja had declared Sa’ad Abdullahi Ibrahim of the PDP as the rightful winner of the March 18 2023 election for the Umaisha/Ugya state constituency.

