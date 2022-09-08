Gov Sule in Morocco for Forum of African Regions summit

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule on Thursday, met with Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa on the sideline of the Forum of African Regions (FORAF) summit taking place in Saidia, Morocco.

The meeting with Elong Mbassi was meant to discuss regional partnerships within the context of the Africa Free Trade Area.

Governor Sule is representing Nigeria along with Governors of Ekiti and Edo states, Kayode Fayemi, and Godwin Obaseki respectively.

According to a statement by Sule’s spokesman, Ibrahim Addra, his principal jets out of the country on Wednesday for the summit, which is expected to end on September 10.

The summit is organised by the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) (www.UCLGA.org), in collaboration with the Association of Moroccan Regions (ARM), the Council of the Oriental Region (CRO) and the Directorate General of Territorial Collectivities (DGCT) of the Ministry of the Interior of the Kingdom of Morocco.

This gathering, which theme is “The contribution of Regional Governments to the sustainable development and to the dynamics of integration of Africa”, is a concrete implementation of the decisions taken by the General Assembly of UCLG Africa during the 8th edition of the Africities Summit, held in Marrakech in November 2018, as stated by Mrs Fatimetou Abdel Malick, President of UCLG Africa.

It is expected to bring together for the first time the presidents of regions, counties and federal states of more than 20 African countries that have a second level of decentralised territorial government, including Nigeria, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, etc.

More than 400 participants are expected to attend the maiden event.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE