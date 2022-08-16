Gov Sule calls for all-out war against kidnappers

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has called for an all-out war against kidnappers and other criminal elements by the security operatives.

He made the calls during a quarterly meeting of the Nasarawa Enabling Business Environment Council, at the Government House, Lafia on Tuesday.

The calls followed the spate of kidnappings that gripped the state recently.

The Nigerian Tribune recalls that the commissioner of information in the state, Mr Yakubu Lawal was abducted Monday night by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Nasarawa Eggon local government area of the state.

The development came two days after suspected armed robbers stormed a school in the area and killed a teacher.

Our correspondent reports that the governor had ordered a closure of schools in the state over security reports of an influx of terrorists from neighbouring states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The governor had said security reports indicated that bandits fleeing from Niger, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna states, were identified in Rugan Juli and Rugan Madaki both in Karu Local Government Area, as well as in Wamba and Toto local government areas of the state.

The governor expressed worries that the incident is spreading to other parts of the state.

He urged political appointees and other top government functionaries, to be vigilant while going about their responsibilities.

“In a week, we now have three incidences, for that reason, we can’t fold our arms. We have to be able to take a stronger position. I urge you as members of the executive, especially top government functionaries, to do the best you can, to be more cautious. It’s unfortunate that a commissioner will be driving alone in the middle of the night,” he said.

He assured the people of the readiness of his administration to secure the state from criminal elements, while urging them to report any suspicious movement to appropriate authorities.