Gov Soludo warns against levy collection from Anambra petty traders

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has warned against the collection of levies from petty traders in the state.

Soludo gave the warning at Solution Stadium, Ekwulobia, on Saturday during an endorsement rally organised by the community to support his re-election bid in the forthcoming November 8, 2025, governorship election in the state.

He urged local authorities to refrain from collecting fees from the traders. The call stemmed from his visit to Eke Market in Awgbu, where it was observed that levies were still being collected from petty traders with less than one hundred thousand naira capital, contrary to government directives.

“Don’t collect from them anymore. We will arrest anybody that goes ahead to disregard this,” he warned, reaffirming his commitment to protecting the livelihoods of petty traders.

Governor Soludo expressed gratitude for the community’s support, declaring, “It is now a people’s movement.” He highlighted the significance of Ekwulobia, noting that while Jim Nwobodo had designated Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia as cities, the latter appeared to have been overlooked in development plans.

“To become a real city, Ekwulobia requires serious planning,” he stated, proposing the establishment of a dedicated committee on town planning to facilitate this growth.

In addition to municipal reforms, Governor Soludo emphasised his administration’s commitment to social welfare, including free education, free antenatal care, and delivery services for the underprivileged. He also commended the Ekwulobia community for its resilience and continued support in the face of challenges.

Earlier, Chief Joseph Okafor expressed his appreciation, stating, “Mr Governor, you have achieved remarkable feats in just three years, not only in Aguata but across Anambra as well. We are truly thankful for your efforts.”

Dr Chibueze Offorbike, the Mayor of Aguata Local Government Area, stated, “We have transformed from a rural to a semi-urban and now an urban local government area, courtesy of Governor Soludo. Thank you for making us proud. We assure you of our commitment from the wards to the polling units.”

A cheque of eighty million naira was presented to the Governor, alongside the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, to support his campaign.

