Gov Soludo promises to address flooding in Anambra community

Governor Charles Soludo has assured residents of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, that the government will address the community’s persistent flood problem.

The governor who was received by the community leaders, led by the traditional ruler, Igwe Alex Onyido, gave the assurance on a visit to the flooded areas of the Ogidi community.

Governor Soludo addressing the people, attributed the severe flooding to the improper termination of the drainage system, stating that previous administrations had left much to be desired.

“Because government is a continuum, we will take it up to solve the issue,” he remarked, emphasizing a collaborative approach to governance.

Governor Soludo highlighted the progress made in nearby areas, mentioning that the work in Owelle Aja, Obosi is currently 70 to 80 percent complete, highlighting similar efforts in Inland Doors and Nkpor.

Echoing his commitment to environmental issues, the governor reminded the community that flooding is one of the greatest existential threats the state faces.

He expressed satisfaction with the Ogidi community’s initiative to enforce the establishment of catchment pits in their compounds as a necessary remedial measure.

However, he acknowledged the shortcomings of the contractor who was previously responsible for the drainage work, admitting, “I must admit that the contractor did a poor job.”

He provided some insight into future plans, stating that to properly address the flooding issue, approximately eight kilometers of drainage needs to be constructed.

The Governor was subsequently received at an endorsement rally by the community where they presented him with a cheque of fifty million naira as part of their support for his campaign

Governor Soludo also took the opportunity to address the broader problem of gully erosion across Anambra State, noting that it is a long-standing issue that would require time and resources to tackle effectively.

“These environmental issues has taken decades to grow, and the people of Anambra must understand that it is a gradual journey,” he said, reinforcing the idea that everyone has a role in addressing the challenges—not just the government.

He expressedappreciation for the literary legacy of Chinụa Achebe who hailed from Ogidi, honoring him as a beacon of culture and intellect. “The world celebrates Chinụa Achebe as the gift to the world,” he affirmed, declaring that no one is more deserving of having the airport named after him.

This visit, according to the governor, serves as a celebration of the Ogidi community for contributing significantly to global literature.

Reflecting on the state of security upon assuming office, Governor Soludo noted the challenges faced during his campaign, where freedom of movement was a concern.

However, he mentioned the positive developments since then, stating, “Today, even those contesting for election now move freely,” while acknowledging that there is still much work to be done. He emphasised the urgent need to “rescue Ogidi,” underscoring the importance of hard work and community effort in building a new society.

Addressing educational needs, he acknowledged the community’s concern about the lack of public schools. He made a significant promise: “Between now and the end of next month, we will begin to build a government school in Ogidi, so that the children will begin to enjoy free education in Ogidi.”

He commended the community for already fencing off land for the school, showing a collaborative spirit.

He reiterated his administration’s focus on empowering the less privileged, stating, “Our government is for the poor. We want to have a society where we create opportunities for everyone.”

Earlier, the State Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, the Member representing Idemili North local government area at the State House of Assembly, Mr. Kingsley Udemezue and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment, Mr. Bob-Manuel Udokwu all commended Governor Soludo and expressed the community’s support commitment for his re-electioncome November 8th, 2025.

The Mayor, Idemili North Local Government Area, Engr. Stanley Nkwoka also assured the Governor that the community and local government are ready to deliver victory to the APGA for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

