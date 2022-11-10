Gov Soludo presents N258b Appropriation Bill to Anambra Assembly

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has presented a budget estimate of N258,970, 175,905 to the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The budget tagged, “Budget of Acceleration” was presented at the State Legislative Chambers, Awka, on Thursday.

The capital budget of 164.2 billion naira accounts for 63.2 per cent while the recurrent expenditure of 95.5 billion accounts for 36.8 per cent.

It has a deficit of N13 billion.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that N91.8 billion or 56 per cent of the total capital expenditure is devoted to roads, transport, power and urban regeneration.

Presenting the budget, Governor Soludo who commended the existing cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, explained that amidst the visible daunting challenges, his administration intends to implement its disruptive change agenda.

The Governor recalled that the seventh Assembly approved for his government to borrow 100 billion, though it has not been borrowed so far, stressing that 90 billion naira has been applied for.

Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor reiterated that within barely eight months of assumption of office, the Soludo administration has recorded tremendous achievements as the government of inclusiveness, assuring that the budget will be given accelerated hearing.

