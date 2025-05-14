Gov Soludo partners UNICEF on Anambra children welfare 

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has expressed interest in strengthening collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to enhance the health and welfare of children and youth in the state.

Governor Soludo conveyed this commitment during a meeting with the UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate, at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia on Tuesday.

Commending UNICEF’s longstanding contributions to child welfare across Nigeria, Soludo remarked, “UNICEF holds a special place in my heart. Your organization has made tremendous strides in improving the health and education of children nationwide, and we are proud to be partners in these efforts.”

Highlighting the importance of investing in the younger generation, the Governor emphasized that children and youth are pivotal to building a sustainable future.

He reiterated the guiding philosophy of his political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), encapsulated in the slogan: “Leave No One Behind.”

Expressing enthusiasm for deepening the partnership, Soludo stated, “Anambra is a worthy partner. We are ready to collaborate across all aspects of social protection.

“What drives us is results, and we are committed to building that bridge to the future with strength and purpose.”

He also noted Anambra’s recent recognition by UNICEF as both regional and national champion for its healthcare initiatives.

The Governor underscored his administration’s commitment to free antenatal and delivery care, including Caesarean operations, as well as to free and truly inclusive education—all of which have had measurable impacts on the well-being of residents.

In her remarks, Ms. Munduate applauded the Governor’s political will and investment in health, stating, “Health and nutrition are not expenditures; they are investments.

“We are proud to support your administration in this regard.”

She reaffirmed UNICEF’s dedication to its partnership with Anambra State, highlighting its multifaceted programs that provide essential supplies, service delivery, and technical assistance.

The meeting also explored UNICEF’s broader approach in Nigeria, which combines direct service provision with policy advocacy and social protection efforts.

Ms. Munduate emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration: “We hope we are honoring the trust you have placed in us. Together, we can build a brighter future for the children of Anambra.”

Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to improving the lives of children and youth in the state, establishing a solid foundation for future initiatives focused on health, education, and social welfare.

Accompanying the UNICEF Country Representative were Chief of Social Policy, Mr. Hamidou Poufon; Chief of the Enugu Field Office, Ms. Juliet Chiluwe; Social Policy Officer, Mr. Victor Chima; Communications Officer, Ms. Ijeoma Onuoha-Onwe; and Management Specialist, Ms. Safiya Akau-Knowledge.

Representing the Anambra State Government were Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake; and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE