Gov Soludo mourns death of ex-President Buhari

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo has expressed shock and profound sorrow over the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday in the United Kingdom at 82 years.

In his condolence message signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Monday, by his press secretary, Christian Aburime Governor Soludo remarked that the demise of the former president marks the end of an era as he was a towering figure in Nigeria’s history and a dedicated patriot of our country. His life was characterised by an unyielding commitment to integrity, discipline, and the pursuit of a better Nigeria.

From his early days as a military officer to his tenure as Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, he consistently demonstrated a profound love for Nigeria and its people. Of particular recall was his popular stance against public indiscipline as executed with War Against Indiscipline (WAI) campaign during his first coming as military head of state.

The Governor further recalled President Buhari’s contributions to national development as pivotal and unforgettable. His administration’s efforts in security, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption were notable.

He championed initiatives aimed at strengthening our economy, improving agricultural output, and ensuring the welfare of all Nigerians.

Governor Soludo also added that beyond his policy achievements, President Buhari was a man of immense personal conviction. His steadfastness, even in the face of daunting challenges, served as an inspiration to many.

He was a leader who believed in the unity and potential of Nigeria, tirelessly working towards a nation where peace and prosperity would thrive for all.

Therefore, Governor Soludo conveys his sincere condolences to the Buhari family, the Federal Government, and all Nigerians on the death of President Muhammadu Buhari, praying that Almighty Allah grants his soul eternal rest and comforts all who mourn him.

