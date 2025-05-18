Gov Soludo condemns killing of Anambra community PG

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has condemned the brutal and senseless murder of Barrister Ifeanyi Iloakasia, a lawyer and President-General of the Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Barrister Iloakasia was attacked alongside his client on Thursday, 15 May 2025, near the Agulu-Nanka boundary area of the state.

In response to the tragic incident, following a full briefing, Governor Soludo issued a statement through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, on Sunday.

In the statement, the Governor not only denounced the cowardly act but also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Barrister Iloakasia, as well as to the people of Aguleri, who have been left devastated by the loss of a man widely regarded as a tireless advocate for peace.

According to the statement, the Governor acknowledged that while the criminal act may have understandably heightened public concern, Ndi Anambra should rest assured that the State Government is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness.

It noted that efforts are underway, in collaboration with security agencies, to apprehend the fleeing assailants and ensure that justice is served without delay.

The statement further disclosed that, in a related development, Governor Soludo commended the bravery of security operatives who repelled an attack on a checkpoint in Isuofia on the same day, 15 May 2025.

“While we mourn the loss of one of the gallant officers during the confrontation, it is reassuring to note that calm has returned to the area. Security operations have since been intensified to ensure the continued safety of our communities,” Soludo stated.

Governor Soludo expressed deep sympathy with all those affected by the recent distressing events and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining the peace and security currently being enjoyed across the state.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and to continue cooperating fully with security agencies in the collective effort to eradicate violence in Anambra State.

TRIBUNEONLINE