Governor, Uba Sani of Kaduna state has unveiled the newly reconstructed 400-bed girls hostel at the Government Girls Secondary School, Kawo, in Kaduna metropolis.

Recall, in 2020 fire gutted the girls hostel and since the incident, the students of the school who were mostly girls were accommodated in Rimi College Kaduna.

However, on Friday during the unveiling of the new hostel, the governor stressed that he was elated because he had fulfilled one of his promises when the took over the mantle of State.

He also remarked that the completion of the project was a demonstration of the importance his government attached to girl-child education .

The governor charged the school management to judiciously make use of the facilities provide for the students.

In her remarks, the Principal of the school, Mrs Victoria Hassan, expressed excitement at the inauguration of facilities in the school by the governor.

She said the facilities comprise 400-bed capacity hostels, new toilets of 35 numbers which were added to the old ones, a block of six classrooms, and a block of four classrooms being constructed and renovated under old blocks.

“The administration blocks of the senior section as well those of the junior section were also renovated. So we are praying to God to give us the grace and the spirit to utilise the structures and the materials we have here now,” she added.

Meanwhile, the governor also inaugurated the Zaria Metropolitan Authority Complex.

He noted that the Metropolitan Authority in Zaria, Kaduna, and Kafanchan which was set up by the state government in 2021, was not designed to control the local government authorities.

According to the governor, the Zaria Metropolitan Authority which covers Zaria, Sabongari, as well as Giwa and Soba since inception has performed creditably well in areas of road construction and maintenance, solid waste management



“The Authority since inception has performed its role creditably well in the area of road construction and maintenance, solid waste management and supply and installation of solar street lights and regulation of the business environment.

“Let me reiterate the commitment of our administration towards rapid development of Kaduna State. We will not relent in our efforts to revamp infrastructure, build human capacity, and promote the economic growth of the state.

“This edifice we are inaugurating today is not just a physical structure, but a symbol of collective efforts of our administration, the Zaria Metropolitan Authority, and the People of Kaduna State.”

Earlier, the Administrator, Zaria Metropolitan Authority, Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa, said the foundation of the Brian Sherwood Smith House was laid on April 1, 1939, as a provincial office to house Zaria Province with 10 administrators before her.