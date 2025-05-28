Gov Sani has restored people’s trust in governance — Commissioner

Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Sadiq Mamman, has observed that in two years Governor Uba Sani has restored people’s trust in governance by correcting all the mistakes of his predecessor Nasiru El-Rufai.

Mamman Lagos made this known in an interview with journalists to x-ray the second anniversary of the governor on Wednesday.

He commended the Governor for restoring citizens’ trust and hope in governance by ensuring fairness, equity, and justice to all irrespective of party, religion, and ethnic affiliation.

He also mentioned unprecedented projects initiated and executed by Uba Sani across the three Senatorial Zones of the state, touching every local government area in the state.

He attributed the absence of an ethno-religious crisis which was hitherto the order of the day in the state to a consistent commitment by the Governor to issues of sensitive dimension, which he noted could snowball into conflict if neglected.

“The Governor of our dear state has practically within two years changed completely for the good the face of governance by correcting all the ills left behind by his predecessor.

“He hit the ground running by reversing the hike of tuition fees for state-owned tertiary institutions made by the immediate former administration. He did this out of consideration for low-income earners who could not afford to pay the high fees charged by these institutions.

“He has taken infrastructure development to rural areas which had been abandoned by the previous administration so they too can have a sense of belonging.

“Workers’ welfare has been taken with such seriousness that has never happened before as pending benefits for both retired and serving workers have been paid.

“Traditional heads who had been deposed by the past government have now been reinstated in consideration of their crucial role of complementing security agencies in ensuring security at the grassroots.

“Unjustified demolished and confiscated property and shops have been handed back to their original owners for justice and fairness.

“Citizens are now singing the praises of their government after a period of what you could describe as purgatory.

“I urge the good people of the state to continue supporting our good governor with prayers against the evil machination of adversaries who do not mean well for our dear state,” he requested.

