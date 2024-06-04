Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, in a bid to enhance the security of the state, has allocated land for the establishment of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wing in the Millennium City area of the metropolis.

While presenting Certificates of Occupancy to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, Governor Sani congratulated him on his remarkable achievements since assuming office.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Air Force in the ongoing operations in Kaduna State, particularly the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch.

The Governor expressed gratitude for the upgrading of the 271 Detachment in Birnin Gwari to a full-fledged 4135 Wing and appealed for the establishment of a Unit or Wing in the Millennium City general area, which has now been approved by the Chief of Air Staff.

Governor Sani reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Kaduna State, promising to continue investing in more enablers for security forces and working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for citizens.

The allocation of land for the NAF wing and distribution of operational vehicles to security agencies is expected to enhance the response capacity and mobility of security forces, neutralize criminal activities, and boost the confidence of residents and investors in the state.

