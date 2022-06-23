Gov. Sani Bello meets Turkey businessmen on Garam industrial park

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Garam industrial park,
Niger State is to benefit from one of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s investment drives as he held a business meeting with Turkey businessmen to kick-start a bilateral relationship.
The meeting held in Abuja, came after the Mayor of Sakarya Province, Turkey, Mr. Ekrem Yuce led the Turkish Investors’ trip to the Garam Industrial Park, in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.
The bilateral relationship between Niger State government and the Turkish businessmen is majorly in the area of agro-allied businesses. Recall that Governor Sani Bello last year attended a Turkey-Nigeria Business Congress in Istanbul, Turkey where the potentials of the state was showcased in other to woo investors to the state.
The desire for a rapid industrial transformation in the state has propelled the governor to have a conglomeration of industries at Garam Park. The Governor assured to provide necessary atmosphere for the partnership to take place.
Mr. Ekrem Yuce said that they are ready and willing to partner and bring development to the state.


Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, and chief of staff to the Governor, Ibrahim Balarabe as well as members of the state executive council and other relevant stakeholders were present at the meeting.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Gov. Sani Bello meets Turkey businessmen on Garam industrial park

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Gov. Sani Bello meets Turkey businessmen on Garam industrial park

Gov. Sani Bello meets Turkey businessmen on Garam industrial park

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Gov. Sani Bello meets Turkey businessmen on Garam industrial park

You might also like
Latest News

Beware, Lagos not recruiting new teachers, govt warns

Latest News

NOUN explains how e-ticketing will address students’ complaints

Latest News

1755 unemployed youths to benefit from COVID-19 recovery program in Anambra 

Latest News

Osun 2022: Preach peace, oneness among your supporters to avert violence, charges…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More