Gov. Sani Bello meets Turkey businessmen on Garam industrial park

Niger State is to benefit from one of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s investment drives as he held a business meeting with Turkey businessmen to kick-start a bilateral relationship.

The meeting held in Abuja, came after the Mayor of Sakarya Province, Turkey, Mr. Ekrem Yuce led the Turkish Investors’ trip to the Garam Industrial Park, in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bilateral relationship between Niger State government and the Turkish businessmen is majorly in the area of agro-allied businesses. Recall that Governor Sani Bello last year attended a Turkey-Nigeria Business Congress in Istanbul, Turkey where the potentials of the state was showcased in other to woo investors to the state.

The desire for a rapid industrial transformation in the state has propelled the governor to have a conglomeration of industries at Garam Park. The Governor assured to provide necessary atmosphere for the partnership to take place.

Mr. Ekrem Yuce said that they are ready and willing to partner and bring development to the state.





Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, and chief of staff to the Governor, Ibrahim Balarabe as well as members of the state executive council and other relevant stakeholders were present at the meeting.