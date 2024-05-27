Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs to 40,000 smallholder farmers under his ‘A Koma Gona’, across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Addressing the farming community at the event today (Monday), the governor who expressed delight to be with the farmers said, “agriculture remains the backbone of our economy, providing employment and sustaining livelihoods. Kaduna State is blessed with huge agricultural potential.

“Consequently, our administration has come up with programmes and policies to further boost the sector and attract the needed investment for its growth and development. We are taking steps to address key challenges in the sector in order to restore the glory of farming and the joy of rural living.

“Smallholder farmers and small-scale agro-processors have been facing difficulties due to the current economic challenges in the country. This category of farmers are very critical in our quest to ensure food security.

“It is for this reason that our administration has come up with an innovative programnes “Tallafin Noma – A Koma Noma” as part of our “Sustainable Livelihoods Through Social Interventions and Economic Empowerment” initiative. Under this “A Koma Gona” (Get Back to Farm) component, the Ministry of Agriculture is mandated to target a minimum of 40,000 smallholder farmers and farmers’ cooperatives across the 23 LGAs.

“The Tallafin Noma programme includes the distribution of inputs for crop and livestock production. For crop production, improved Maize Seed, Agrochemicals, NPK and Urea Fertilizers are distributed.

“Meanwhile, for livestock production (poultry), 30-day-old chicks (broilers) with 4 bags of feeds and drugs are distributed, while 50 jumbo juveniles (catfish) with 2 bags of feeds and drugs are distributed for fisheries.

“To boost micro-mechanization of the agriculture sector in the state, power tillers with all the necessary equipment and accessories are distributed to farmer cooperative groups. This is a crucial step towards increasing production and productivity in our farms

“Knapsack sprayers with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) are also shared with individuals for agrochemical and liquid fertilizer application in their farms. For the agro-processors, vegetable grinders are distributed to individuals, while hammer mills, hauliers and threshers are distributed to cooperative groups as group assets.

“These processing machines will add value to our agricultural produce and improve the livelihoods of individuals and groups involved in agro-processing activities,” he said.

The Governor therefore called on the benefiting smallholder farmers and small-scale agro-processors to make effective use of the equipment and inputs, saying that the efforts were parts of the administration’s commitment to revitalizing the agricultural sector.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commissioner of Agriculture, Murtala Dabo said the Governor’s initiative will not only boost food security in Kaduna and Nigeria, it will also contribute greatly to the Governor’s desire to revitalise the rural economy.

Chairman Ikara local government area, Sadiq Ibrahim Salihu expressed profound gratitude to the Governor, saying that, his unwavering commitment to the welfare and prosperity of farmers and agro-entrepreneurs has been a beacon of hope and progress for the people of Ikara and other local governments in the zone.

“Under your visionary leadership, initiatives like the Tallafin Noma (A Koma Gona) are making a tangible difference in the lives of our people. Today, as you flag off the distribution of farm inputs, farm implements and agro-processing equipment for the entire Zone 1, the entire nation bears witness once again to your dedication to enhancing agricultural productivity, rural economic resilience and the transformation of the rural communities in the state.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE