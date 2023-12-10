Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has appointed Mallam Salihu Abubakar as Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency to ensure successful 2024 Hajj operations.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammad Lawal Shehu and made available to newsmen said the executive chairman will perform the same function as vested on the executive secretary of the agency.

The statement further remarked that the secretary of the special committee on 2024 Hajj will serve as the administrative secretary of the agency.

“The rest of the committee members will perform the functions of board members of the agency.

“The former Executive Secretary, of Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Dr Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu has been redeployed to Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) as Managing Director,” the statement added.

