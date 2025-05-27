Gov Radda, Senator Plang felicitate Nigerian kids on Children’s Day

Katsina Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda congratulated children across the state on the 2025 Children’s Day celebration.

He emphasised the importance of investing in children’s education, health, and overall development, highlighting his administration’s achievements in these areas.

“You are not just the leaders of tomorrow – you are the pride of today. My administration will continue to invest in your education, health, and overall development because we believe in your limitless potential to transform our state and nation,” Governor Radda said.

The Governor noted that his administration has improved girls’ education through the comprehensive Girl Education Development Initiative, which has provided essential educational materials to thousands of female students.

He also highlighted the state’s successful measles vaccination campaign, disbursement of conditional cash transfers to girls, and funding for the UNICEF Nutrition Programme.

However, some parents expressed dissatisfaction with the celebration, citing economic hardships and lack of access to basic necessities.

“What is there to celebrate when our children are dying with hunger; we have no money to feed them. They are jobless and that’s what is pulling them into committing crimes,” one of the parents who identified himself as Malam Yusuf Abari said.

Meanwhile, Senator Diket Plang, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Productivity, encouraged children to stay curious, trust in themselves, and focus on their studies.

“I therefore encourage you to continue to dream big and strive for your goals. You will outperform your vision and dreams. I can guarantee you that a future packed with numerous opportunities is unfolding,” he said.

Senator Plang also urged parents, teachers, and guardians to be good role models for children, stating that they look up to them and must not fail in their parenting responsibilities.

“Children are the future that we must all build together for the continued existence of humanity; that is why we must not toy with their well-being,” he added.