A Cleric and Planter of CAC Adamimogo Grace Of Mercy Prayer Mountain World-wide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has felicitated the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji for his merited Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Award of Excellence for his outstanding contribution to MSME sector in Ekiti State.

The Cleric, who is the planter of Christ Apostolic Church Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain also lauded Oyebanji’s appointment to the board of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), a critical institution in the Power sector.

A statement on behalf of the cleric by his Personal Assistant, Hon. Deji Ogunbusuyi described the MSME award as a testament to the dedication and collaborative effort of Governor Oyebanji’s administration aimed at boosting economic landscape of the state and ensured shared prosperity agenda of the Governor.

According to him, this can be attained by giving more support to MSMEs to a highest magnitude, to increase jobs and youth empowerment the more, which will serve as a driver of job creation, innovation, and economic diversification in the State.

He said, “It is the belief of all well meaning people of Ekiti State that the present accolades is just a tip of the ice berg as the stellar performance of the governor will attract a lot more honours to Ekiti State.

“I commend your Excellency for being focused and diligent in handling the affairs of our dear State, as reflected in your new recognition and responsibility.”

Alo pledge his support for Governor Oyebanji to continue achieving and winning more laurels for Ekiti State.

“Governor Oyebanji is a blessing to us Ekiti a blessing to us in Ekiti at present, and we shall continue to support him to open more grounds for our people to soar in every field of endeavour.”

He however prayed for Ekiti, Southwest, and Nigerian as a whole, saying bad news will soon end in the nation and Nigeria will begin to experience good news.

