Gov Otu unveils CRIDCOM to harness diaspora engagement, boost economic growth

Cross River State has taken a bold step toward engaging its global citizens with the official launch of the Cross River State Diaspora Commission (CRIDCOM).

Governor Otu unveils CRIDCOM through his deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, who represented him at the unveiling ceremony held on Wednesday in Calabar. The event also featured the launch of the commission’s official logo.

The initiative seeks to mobilise Cross Riverians in the diaspora to contribute to the state’s development across key sectors such as agriculture, mining, technology, education, and healthcare.

“Today, we extend an open invitation for collaboration,” Odey said. “We call on our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to partner with the Sen. Prince Bassey Otu administration in unlocking Cross River’s vast economic opportunities.”

CRIDCOM Chairman, Prince Otu Okor, described the launch as the dawn of a new era in diaspora engagement—one that promotes investment, knowledge exchange, and stronger ties between the state and its citizens abroad.

He noted that Gov Otu unveils CRIDCOM not just as a structure, but as a platform for uniting Cross Riverians globally toward a shared goal of development.

He also commended the governor’s visionary leadership and expressed appreciation to Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), for her unwavering support.

Key stakeholders, including APC Secretary Pastor Patrick Asikpo Okon and Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ms. Dimanche Sharon, praised the initiative.

They pledged their support for CRIDCOM’s objectives in alignment with Governor Otu’s ‘People First’ agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision.

The event concluded with the official unveiling of CRIDCOM’s logo by Deputy Governor Odey.

The moment marked not just a ceremonial gesture but a declaration of intent as Gov Otu unveils CRIDCOM to drive inclusive growth and tap into the wealth of expertise among Cross Riverians in the diaspora.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE