In its effort to make healthcare accessible to communities, Governor Bassey Otu-led administration has visited the abandoned General Hospital in Eso-Bendege community in Boki Local Government Area, promising to take action to restore the facility to a condition that can provide medical services.

This commitment was made by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Egbe Ayuk on behalf of the government during a recent inspection visit to the hospital.

The Commissioner for Health, who stated that the 100-bed hospital is the only secondary public facility in Boki Local Government Area, noted that once renovated and operational, the general hospital will meet the health needs of residents of Eso-Bendege and other surrounding communities such as Nsadop, Boje, Bansan Osokom, Buanchor, Kataba and others.

Urging community leaders to continue to closely monitor the facility, the Health Commissioner assured them that the government would conduct a comprehensive review of the facility at the appropriate time to allow it to operate.

Dr Ayuk directed the community to ensure that the site is periodically cleaned to avoid overgrowth of vegetation, catching fire or being attacked by reptiles and other dangerous creatures.

Responding, Engr. Augustine Ajom, a community representative, thanked the State Government for remembering the moribund hospital and promising to commence full-service delivery at the facility in no distant time. He assured the State Government of the community’s continued watch over the property while hoping for Government’s quick intervention.

Ajom conveyed his Community’s gratitude to government, noting that the promise to revalue the hospital was a sign of good things to come, which he stressed, would give the people a sense of belonging, having government presence at the grassroots.