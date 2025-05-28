Gov Otu lauded for people-centred governance at stewardship dinner

The commendation was made during a stewardship dinner held in his honour on Tuesday in Calabar, themed “People First in Action – The Journey Thus Far.”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Forum of Special Assistants, Mr. Andrea Ekeng Inyang, described Governor Otu as a visionary leader whose administration has been defined by compassion, integrity, and performance rather than publicity.

“In just two years, Governor Otu has repositioned Cross River State through strategic, people-first initiatives that have restored public trust and created tangible impact across sectors,” Inyang said.

He noted that Governor Otu has prioritised the completion of critical projects inherited from previous administrations, rather than initiating new ones for prestige. “That is uncommon courage and statesmanship,” he added.

Key achievements of the administration highlighted at the event include:

Security reform through Operation Okwok, a community-driven initiative aimed at restoring peace and public trust.

Infrastructure upgrades , including the rehabilitation of the Adiabó–Eseku Road, the Parliamentary Extension, and the long-awaited Nsan–Oban Road, which connects Akamkpa Constituencies 1 and 2.

Revival of public utilities , such as the Calabar Urban Water Scheme and the modernisation of the Cross River State Library.

Tourism sector rejuvenation , particularly the restoration and repositioning of Tinapa and the Calabar International Conference Centre (ICC).

Agricultural initiatives like soil mapping and rural investment programmes aimed at enhancing food security.

Youth empowerment programmes, including the SKYRUN initiative, which has provided vocational training and support to over 500 young people.

The Forum of Special Assistants also praised the First Lady, Bishop Mrs. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, who was the sole honouree of the evening. She was recognised for her efforts in championing women’s inclusion in the transport sector and advocating for the rights of the underserved.

“Her Excellency’s silent but impactful projects continue to touch lives across the state,” Inyang noted.

He further expressed appreciation on behalf of the Forum for the Governor’s deliberate inclusion of young people in governance, stating that the Special Assistants remain committed to advancing the People First vision.

“This gathering is not just a celebration but a reaffirmation of our collective resolve to support the Governor in building a more inclusive and progressive Cross River,” Inyang said.

The event was attended by government officials, party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters of the administration, all of whom paid glowing tributes to the Governor’s leadership style and developmental strides.

Governor Otu, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Senator Stephen Odey, expressed gratitude to the group for their steadfast support and collaboration, stating that their endorsement acknowledged the modest contributions he had made.

He viewed their endorsement for a second term as motivation to accomplish even more and assured them that he would not let them down.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE