Gov Otu flags off Carnival Dry-run for 2025, calls for foreign revellers’ presence 

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State on Sunday flagged off the 2025 Carnival Dry-run, heralding the beginning of what promises to be a spectacle of celebration of culture, unity, and creativity as the iconic event marks 20 years of existence.

Speaking at the Millennium Park in Calabar, where the ceremony took place, Governor Otu expressed immense excitement and optimism about this year’s edition, describing it as a historic convergence of reconciliation, cultural revival, and global attraction for Africa’s biggest street party.

“I feel very excited and so glad that this coincidence has happened,” Governor Otu said. “Like the Bible says, all things work together for good for those who trust in the Lord. God knew why He made it so, that today we are not only celebrating reconciliation and unity but also marking the 20th anniversary of the Calabar Carnival.”

The Governor, while extending a warm invitation to tourists and fun-seekers across the world, assured that the 2025 Carnival Calabar Festival would be one of the most vibrant and colourful editions ever witnessed.

“I am welcoming the whole world to come to Calabar and enjoy this great party with us,” he declared. “If you do not come, you are going to miss too much. The theme this year, ‘Traces of Time’, captures our journey through culture, creativity, and transformation. You will see your heritage beautifully displayed right here in Calabar, the home of culture and heritage.”

Governor Otu commended the organisers, band leaders, and stakeholders in the state’s creative industry for their perseverance and commitment to sustaining the Carnival Calabar brand over the past two decades, urging them to make this landmark anniversary edition truly unforgettable.

“We have the biggest street party right here in Calabar,” the Governor emphasised. “Let the world know that the Season of Sweetness is not just about governance; it is also about joy, culture, and unity. Everyone must come and participate.”

The flag-off ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including members of the National Assembly, representatives of other state governments, traditional rulers, captains of industry, and members of the diaspora community, who turned out in colourful attire to lend their support to the cultural spectacle.

The 2025 Carnival Calabar Festival, themed “Traces of Time,” symbolises two decades of evolving creativity, resilience, and cultural excellence. The maiden dry run officially signalled the start of rehearsals and route testing for the grand parades slated for December, featuring the competing carnival bands alongside emerging cultural ensembles.

