Gov Otu flags off 2025 Calabar Carnival Dry Run

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State on Sunday flagged off the first dry run of the 2025 Calabar Carnival, marking the official commencement of activities for the 20th anniversary of Africa’s biggest street party.

Speaking at Millennium Park in Calabar, the governor described this year’s edition as a milestone celebration of culture, unity, and creativity, symbolising two decades of sustained excellence and global attraction.

“I feel very excited and so glad that this coincidence has happened,” Otu said. “Like the Bible says, all things work together for good for those who trust in the Lord. God knew why He made it so that today we are not only celebrating reconciliation and unity but also marking the 20th anniversary of the Calabar Carnival.”

The governor extended a warm invitation to tourists and fun seekers from across the world, assuring that the 2025 edition would be one of the most vibrant and colourful in the history of the festival.

“I am welcoming the whole world to come to Calabar and enjoy this great party with us,” he said. “If you do not come, you will miss too much. The theme this year, ‘Traces of Time’, captures our journey through culture, creativity, and transformation. You will see your heritage beautifully displayed right here in Calabar — the home of culture and heritage.”

Governor Otu commended the organisers, band leaders, and stakeholders in the state’s creative sector for their resilience and commitment to sustaining the Carnival Calabar brand over the years.

“We have the biggest street party right here in Calabar,” the governor emphasised. “Let the world know that the Season of Sweetness is not just about governance; it is also about joy, culture, and unity. Everyone must come and participate.”

The event drew a large crowd of dignitaries, including members of the National Assembly, representatives of other state governments, traditional rulers, captains of industry, and members of the diaspora community, all adorned in colourful costumes to show their support.

The 2025 edition of the Calabar Carnival, themed ‘Traces of Time’, will feature a series of dry runs, rehearsals, and cultural parades leading up to the grand finale in December.

The first dry run also served as a route test for the main event, which will feature the state’s major carnival bands alongside emerging cultural troupes and performers.

