Gov Otu condemns attack on Obi’s convoy, orders arrest of perpetrators

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has condemned the attack on the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, by suspected political thugs in Calabar, warning that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The governor also directed security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attack, describing the incident as barbaric, unacceptable and contrary to the peaceful disposition of Cross River State.

Otu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Linus Obogo, expressed sadness over the incident and extended his sympathies to Obi and members of his entourage.

He said the state remained committed to providing a safe environment for all political actors to engage with the electorate, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The governor said, “Our administration maintains a zero-tolerance stance against political violence and criminality in any form,” adding that he had directed security agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing every perpetrator to book.

Meanwhile, Obi has pledged to unite the country, tackle insecurity and fight corruption if elected president, identifying national security, education, healthcare and citizens’ welfare as priorities of his proposed administration.

Obi made the commitment during a town hall meeting in Calabar on Wednesday, where he said national unity was essential to addressing the country’s security and developmental challenges.

“Our commitment is to unite Nigeria. Nigeria today is not united. If we unite Nigeria today, we will have the strength to fight insecurity,” he said.

On insecurity, the former Anambra State governor vowed that his administration would adopt a tougher approach to kidnapping and attacks on schoolchildren, promising to pursue perpetrators into their hideouts and secure the release of abducted victims.

He also promised to fight corruption decisively, insisting that public resources must be used for the benefit of citizens rather than diverted for personal enrichment.

“We will fight corruption head-on. We want people to stop stealing public money. Public money must be used for public good and for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Obi further promised increased investment in education and healthcare, describing the sectors as critical to national development.

The presidential candidate said the town hall meeting was designed to give residents an opportunity to ask questions, express concerns and engage directly with his political team without restrictions.

However, his visit to the state capital was marred by an attack on his convoy by suspected hoodlums while he was on his way to the meeting venue.

The police subsequently arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of participating in the attack.

Despite the incident, the town hall meeting went ahead at the Metropolitan Hotel, Calabar, where Obi engaged residents on his political vision and proposed solutions to the country’s challenges.