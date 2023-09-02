Governor Bassey Edet Otu has commended President Bola Tinubu for acting decisively on the Cross River State nominee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Otu gave the commendation Friday after the president canceled an earlier appointment of an opposition member to represent the state on the commission’s board.

“I wish to graciously thank Mr President for acting timely and decisively in correcting what I believe was not a deliberate anomaly in the nomination of a non-member of our great party, the APC, into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The swiftness in which the matter that has agitated millions of our party faithful not just in Cross River State, but across the country, demonstrates that we have a listening president, one who is prepared to respond to the yearning and aspirations of not just APC members, but Nigerians in general,” Governor Otu said.

According to the governor, there was indeed Renewed Hope in the state and country at large, and he urged Nigerians to continue to give their support to the president’s policies and programmes aimed at boosting the economic fortunes of all citizens.

Otu used the opportunity to congratulate Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke, on his being named into the NDDC board, charged him to see it as the opportunity to attract developmental projects to the state, especially oil-bearing communities.





The governor also hailed members of the party in the state for being steadfast, calling on them to be patient with his administration as he remains committed to his People’s First Agenda of placing the state amongst those up in the development index.

