Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has assured the people of Yache in Yala Local Government Area of his determination to improve the living standards of the people through rapid development at the local level.

Governor Otu gave the assurances, recently, when he received leaders and members of the Yache community, led by Senator Stephen Odey, in his office.

“Let me thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming all the way to my office, because Yache from Calabar is almost a day’s journey. I also thank you for your immense support for me during my election. I have a long relationship with our Yala people, and that was the reason why I had to immediately approve this visit.

“Recently, we had a reason to get into a needless war. It is very sad that when people are sleeping, others get into their houses and massacre them. I was called at about 2.30 am and I immediately swung into action and I thank God that even though some lives were lost, we were able to effectively arrest the situation.

“About the road, including the only bridge in Yache which is the only link between your community and the city, I can give you every assurance that we will immediately mobilise to ensure the bridge is completed. I know we have bad roads all over the state, but we will try to prioritize the ones we can immediately fix.

“We will continue to strengthen our traditional institutions and hold them in very high esteem as to help them command the respect that they require.”

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Senator Stephen Odey, said they were at the governor’s office to congratulate him on his recent victory at the Appeal Court and to show their appreciation to him as well as assure the governor of their willingness to support all programmes, projects and policies of the state government.

“We the people of the Yache community wish to wholeheartedly appreciate you for giving us the opportunity to meet with you. This gives us the impression that His Excellency has a soft spot for the Yache people.

“The road to Yachee is a complete nightmare as compared to the productivity level of the people in terms of voting strength and agricultural potential. Apart from that, Yache community is the shortest route to Abuja through a few communities in Benue State,” he said.

Senator Odey also appreciated the governor for swift intervention during the communal war between them and neighbouring Benue State, appealing for a permanent solution to the crisis.

