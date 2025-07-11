Gov Okpehbolo set to probe Obaseki’s administration

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Friday, said his administration would set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

He disclosed this while addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, youths, market women, civil servants, and professional bodies during a victory parade held at the Government House in Benin, Edo State.

Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, were received upon their return from Abuja following the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the Governor’s victory in the 21 September 2024 governorship election in Edo.

Addressing the crowd, the Governor alleged that the Obaseki-led administration ran the state using consultants and looted the treasury.

Governor Okpebholo revealed that, upon reviewing the operations of EdoGIS, it was discovered that a consultant was hired and paid ₦6 billion, followed by an additional ₦2 billion for what he described as “ordinary software.”

He stated that his administration had since developed its own software and disengaged the consultant.

“I directed the training of our own people who are now handling the job. We have sent the consultant away from the state, saving money to develop Edo State.

“Our civil servants are well trained. We have the best brains in the state, but Godwin Obaseki used consultants instead of utilising the human resources in the state.

“We are saving money today as a government because we are using the civil servants to do the jobs consultants were formerly doing.

“We are just about eight months in office, but by the time we are two years in, Edo people will know they have a Governor who is ready to work in their interest,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo assured the people that his administration would review the dealings of the previous administration led by Godwin Obaseki.

“I will open the books to check the financial dealings and how Obaseki governed Edo State in the last eight years.

“A university in this state received ₦47 million under Obaseki’s administration, while he paid a consultant ₦51 million.

“Since I came into office, I have not sacked anybody but have continued with the civil servants I met in office.

“The Head of Service during Obaseki’s administration is still working with me. So also are many Permanent Secretaries in the civil service,” he noted.

According to Okpebholo: “Edo was tired of transactional people and thieves, but now we will look into their records.

“I will take two years out of eight years, and Edo people will see the difference.

“We will set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the books and dealings of the previous administration. We will open interrogation to check their records.

“They have finished fighting us, and now I am ready to fight back and ensure that all those who cheated Edo people in the last eight years are brought to book,” he said.

“The people voted for me as their Governor, and the various courts affirmed the mandate. The Supreme Court judgment is final, as the five judges ruled in my favour,” he concluded.

