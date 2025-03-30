Gov Okpebholo receives Muslim leaders in Benin, assures peaceful coexistence

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Sunday assured Muslims in the state that his administration will continue to promote policies and programmes that foster peace and unity among people of all faiths.

Governor Okpebholo made these remarks while hosting the Muslim faithful at Government House, Benin City, during the Sallah Homage as part of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Hon Dennis Idahosa, explained that as a government committed to peace, he has issued directives to security agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the recent killing of travellers in Uromi.

Governor Okpebholo urged the Muslim faithful in the state to continue praying for peace and development, assuring them that Edo will remain a fertile ground for investors and investments to thrive.

He tasked them to imbibe the lessons learnt during Ramadan, insisting that the country can only grow and develop when “citizens remain peaceful, kind, and patient with their fellow citizens, respect constituted authority, pray for their leaders, and do what is right at all times.”

“Edo is a peaceful state and will remain a peaceful state. We will continue to implement policies that promote peaceful coexistence among everyone who lives in or does business in Edo State.

“The security agencies have already made some arrests, and they have been given marching orders to ensure all suspects involved in the barbaric act in Uromi are brought to face the law.”

Earlier in his Sallah message, the Chief Imam of the Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulfattah Enabulele, commended the pragmatic approach the Governor has brought to governance, as well as the swift response to the Uromi incident to ensure it did not escalate.

He noted: “This is not who we are in Edo. You can testify that among our visitors, those from the North have a very high number, and they have all enjoyed peace in their host communities across the state.

“What happened in Uromi is condemnable, and we condemn it. I would like to appreciate the Governor for the swift way he handled the matter to ensure it did not escalate.

“That shows a man who means well for his people and his state. I urge Muslims to continue praying for the success of your administration.

“We must also pray that Almighty Allah SWT will not allow such a thing to happen again in Edo State or any part of the country.”

The Chief Imam also commended the Governor for the good relationship he has maintained with the Muslim community, noting that “this is the first time we are having high-ranking government officials worshipping with us at the Eid ground since the start of this democracy. Seeing the SSG and Chief of Staff today was a thing of joy.

“It means the Governor recognises us. We have also seen improvement in the palliatives we used to receive during Ramadan, and we want to say thank you, Mr Governor.

“We cannot also say we have not seen your works across the state within the one hundred and forty days you have spent in office.

“They say caterpillars are dancing everywhere, and we can see them. Well done, Your Excellency.”

The Sallah Homage was attended by top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mallam Gani Audu; and others.

