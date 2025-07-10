Politics

Gov Okpebholo declares new era for Edo after Supreme Court ruling

Idahosa Moses
Monday Okpebholo has described his affirmation as the duly elected Governor of Edo State by the Supreme Court as a resounding victory for the people of the state and a call for the transformation of Edo.

Okpebholo, who stated this while addressing the people of the state on Thursday following the Supreme Court ruling, added that the apex court’s verdict is the ultimate vindication of the people’s will as expressed during the September 2024 governorship election.

“About ten months ago, we won the most keenly contested governorship election in the history of our country.

“It was a contest in which an incumbent governor and his anointed candidate were firmly rejected by the people.

“Today, the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has affirmed that historic victory. At last, Edo people have won.

“We won in September 2024. We won at the Tribunal. We won at the Court of Appeal. And now we have won at the Supreme Court. The long suspense is finally over.”

The governor paid glowing tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as “a father, mentor, and visionary leader,” whose Renewed Hope Agenda continues to reshape Nigeria.

He also extended gratitude to the revered Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, for his prayers and fatherly guidance.

