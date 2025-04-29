Gov Okpebholo commences demolition of properties linked to kidnappers, cults in Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has launched a crackdown on crime-related properties, beginning with the demolition of buildings connected to kidnappings and cult-related violence in the state.

During the demolition of a residential duplex in Benin City used for kidnapping and organ harvesting, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Fred Itua, who spoke on behalf of Governor Okpebholo, told journalists that the State government had also sealed off Eterno Hotel and an event centre.

These facilities, according to Governor Okpebholo, are being used by cult groups as gathering points before launching attacks that claim several lives.

Mr. Itua confirmed that the demolished property was the site of a gruesome crime involving the abduction and killing of a young woman for organ harvesting.

He revealed that the suspect has been arrested in Lagos and will be extradited to Edo State to face prosecution.

“The building was where the crime occurred, and it is owned by the father of the suspect, who has also made useful statements to the authorities.

“His Excellency has directed that this is only the beginning. More buildings used for criminal activities will be demolished.

“This is backed by existing laws enacted by the present administration”, Mr. Itua stated.

He emphasized that the crackdown was not politically motivated, contrary to speculations.

“This is not a political witch-hunt. These buildings were used for acts that contravene the laws of Edo State.

“The Governor has made it clear that anyone involved in cultism or related crimes will face the full force of the law,” he added.

The owner of the demolished building, Mr. Martins Oghenewore, recounted the shocking moment he learned of the crime.

“On the 23rd of this month, while returning home, my wife called to inform me that our son had murdered a woman in his quarters.

“I immediately reported to the police, who followed me home and helped convey the corpse to the mortuary. I’ve been in police custody since then,” he said.

Mr. Oghenewore further disclosed that his 28-year-old son had long exhibited troubling behavior.

“I trained him from primary school through university in Ekpoma. For over a decade, he has been a problem. I took him to rehab, neuropsychiatric centres, and even traditional healers.

“He rarely slept at home, drank excessively, and was often missing. Now he has destroyed everything I worked for.

“This house was my retirement plan, and now I’m watching it being torn down. It’s heartbreaking,” he lamented.

Authorities confirmed the suspect was apprehended in Lagos with human body parts recovered from him.

Investigations are ongoing as the government intensifies efforts to stamp out kidnapping and cultism across the state.

