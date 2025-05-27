Gov Ododo renovates 200 primary healthcare centres — Fanwo

Kogi State is undergoing a remarkable transformation in its healthcare sector, driven by the visionary leadership of Governor Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, who is currently renovating over 200 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

According to the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, the comprehensive reforms being implemented are not only improving healthcare access across communities but also setting new standards for public health delivery in Nigeria.

“We are currently remodeling over 200 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state,” Fanwo said. “Over 95% of the funding comes directly from the State Government, with support from the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund accounting for just about 4%. These centres are strategically located to serve virtually every community and political ward.”

He explained that the facilities are equipped with solar-powered water systems and, in many cases, staff quarters. “About half of the projects have reached structural completion and are awaiting equipment and drugs, while others are progressing steadily,” he said. “Beyond the obvious health benefits, these projects are also stimulating rural economies by creating jobs and supporting local enterprises.”

Fanwo also highlighted the success of the state’s health insurance initiatives. “Kogi is one of the few states in Nigeria that has effectively rolled out the Formal Sector Health Insurance Plan. All state civil servants have been enrolled and are actively using the insurance. Local government workers have also been captured, and once the necessary MoUs are signed, they too will begin accessing care,” he noted.

He further stated, “Pensioners are also part of the scheme, and those earning below ₦50,000 monthly don’t pay a dime. The State Government funds their coverage under the BelloCare initiative, which also caters to pregnant women, children under five, and the poorest of the poor.”

According to him, “While Kogi ranks 14th in the country in terms of total enrolment, we are doing even better when you consider enrolment as a percentage of the population. We’re pushing aggressively to ensure no one is left behind.”

Fanwo disclosed that students in tertiary institutions now enjoy healthcare access under the Tertiary Schools Health Insurance Plan for just ₦2,000 annually, paid alongside tuition. “We’ve also enrolled members of the informal sector — from okada riders to artisans — and we’re just getting started,” he said. “The foundation laid by the previous administration has made it possible for the Ododo administration to expand rapidly and inclusively.”

On secondary healthcare, Fanwo said, “The Federal Government is supporting the revitalization of one General Hospital per Local Government Area. Assessments have been completed, and the Bill of Quantities is ready. We expect the projects to commence soon. This will significantly boost our secondary health infrastructure.”

Regarding tertiary healthcare, he announced, “The Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, has commenced its MBBS program. We’ve converted the Reference Hospital in Okene into a teaching hospital for the university. Construction is ongoing to provide the required clinical infrastructure.”

Fanwo also noted progress at Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba. “Though we lost accreditation a few years ago, we’ve now resumed Basic Sciences and awarded contracts to build all the facilities needed to restart full medical training.”

At the State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, the government has separated administrative and clinical operations by constructing a new administrative block. “We’ve started building House Officers’ Quarters, and talks are ongoing with the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, to commence our first-ever housemanship program,” Fanwo revealed.

“Before now, Kogi had no institution producing doctors,” he said. “Now we have two — CUSTECH and the Federal University, Lokoja — and PAAU will soon join. It’s a strategic move to bridge the widening gap in medical manpower.”

Fanwo commended Governor Ododo for his “unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of the people” and praised the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams Omeiza, for his “creativity, capacity, managerial skills, and patriotic zeal in executing the Governor’s vision.”

He called on residents to “make the most of these world-class facilities and protect them from vandalism.”

“With Governor Ododo, we are not just building hospitals,” Fanwo concluded. “We are delivering hope, equity, and a healthier future for every Kogite.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE