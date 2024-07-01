The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, has renewed the appointment of Prof. Salisu Ogbo Usman for a second term as Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

His re-apportionment was due to his superlative performance as Rector of the institution over the last four years.

The Rector in a message thanked His Excellency, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for acknowledging his modest contributions to the growth of the institution.

He also appreciated the immediate past Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for bringing him on board as Acting Rector after which the appointment was confirmed in 2021.

The Rector also thanked the Governing Council, Academic Board, Management, staff and students of the institution for the invaluable support that assisted in the transformation of Polytechnic thus far.

He vowed to put in much more effort in his second term to strengthen the positive visibility of the institution.

It would be recalled that since coming on board as Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Usman has radically transformed the institution as reflected in massive infrastructure improvement, security of lives and properties, full accreditation of programmes stagnated for years, administrative reforms, restoration of discipline, general quality assurance, amongst others.

The Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol wishes the Rector a more successful second term.

