Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo has mourned the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi who died on Sunday at the age of 75.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by Special Adviser on Media to the Kogi State Governor, Ismaila Isah and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

In a condolence message to the family of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Governor Ododo described the late Ogohi as an illustrious son of Kogi State and one of Nigeria’s finest military officers who contributed immensely to keep Nigeria united in the face of national challenges.

“Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi was an excellent military officer and a statesman who was committed to the unity and peaceful coexistence among the people of Nigeria until his last days on earth.

“His illustrious military career saw him made enmakeus sacrifices as an officer to keep Nigeria as one indivisible entity and he has remained a committed elder state an in his retirement by making invaluable contributions to the development of Kogi State and has been a huge source of inspiration to many in the country and beyond.

“Nigeria and the government and people of Kogi State have lost a fine and experienced military officer and rare statesman”, Governor Ododo said.

Governor Ododo who praised the sacrifices and impact of the former Chief of Defence Staff noted that Kogi State has lost one of her frontline statesmen who meant so well for the people of the state, adding that he will miss the wise counsel of the late Admiral Ogohi in his consultations with critical stakeholders on the policies and programmes of his administration.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the former Chief of Defence Staff and urged his family to be consoled by his outstanding records and contributions as a military officer and a statesman.

The late Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi was the first naval officer to become Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff and served from 1999 to 2003 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was born in November 1948 and died in the early hours of Sunday, 30th June 2024 and has been laid to rest at his home town in OKura Olafia, Dekina local government area of Kogi State.

