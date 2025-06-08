Gov Ododo hails philanthropist’s contribution to Kogi’s development

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has said that the founder of the Prince Olatunji Olusoji Foundation (PROOF), Asiwaju Prince Olatunji Olusoji, is a valuable asset to Kogi State due to his relentless commitment to aiding the less-privileged in the society.

Prince Olatunji’s humanitarian gestures earned him accolades and commendations from Governor Ododo who acknowledged his significant contributions, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, social welfare, and community development, emphasising the positive impact of his initiatives on the state.

The governor also commended Prince Olatunji’s humility and dedication to serving the community, noting that his philanthropic endeavours exemplify the true essence of compassionate leadership.

As a prominent businessman and philanthropist, Prince Olatunji Olusoji has continued to uplift the lives of many in Kogi State through his various charitable activities, earning him widespread admiration and respect.

Governor Ododo urged Prince Olatunji to explore further opportunities for investment in the state, particularly in the extraction of mineral resources, to foster economic growth and create more employment opportunities for the citizens.

In reciprocation of the governor’s kind words, Prince Olatunji expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded him and acknowledged Governor Ododo’s unwavering commitment to the progress and development of Kogi State.

During the Sallah homage, Prince Olatunji conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the governor for his leadership and pledged to continue working hand in hand with his administration to enhance the well-being of the people of Kogi State.

The exchange of pleasantries and assurances of collaboration underscored the mutual respect and shared commitment between Governor Ododo and Prince Olatunji towards advancing the welfare and prosperity of the state.

The Sallah homage served as a platform for the celebration of unity, goodwill, and cooperation between the government and Prince Olatunji’s foundation, highlighting their joint dedication to making a positive difference in Kogi State.