Gov Ododo, Fanwo hail Yahaya Bello at 50

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo and the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon Kingsley Fanwo have extended heartfelt felicitations to former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Ododo, in his tribute to the former governor, described his 50th birthday anniversary as a milestone worthy of honour and reflection in celebration of a man whose journey in leadership has been defined by courage, transformation, and lasting impact on the lives many individuals and communities across Kogi State and Nigeria.

He recalled that Yahaya Bello made history in 2016 as the youngest Governor in Nigeria and the youngest to lead Kogi State, ushering in what has become a model for building a new generation of leadership in Kogi politics.

“Our leader, Governor Yahaya Bello, came as the pathfinder of the future. He built a system where sons and daughters of anybody could aspire for positions of influence; where streets once forgotten became pathways to leadership; I am here today as the Chief Servant of Kogi State and a living testament to that philosophy,” he said.

According to him, Bello’s administration shattered traditional political glass ceilings by offering opportunities to youth and women across wards and local government areas, regardless of status or background.

He restated that the former Kogi State Governor built men and women of value not just with titles, but with purpose and raised individuals from different backgrounds to the corridors of public service and turned loyal followers into shining lights.

Governor Ododo emphasized that Bello’s philosophy of governance was to serve as a bridge for ordinary people to access opportunities, and he ensured that those who served in his administration remained accessible to the people in their new roles at both state and federal levels.

He acknowledged that Bello’s strides in civil service reform, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security laid a foundation that continues to guide the present administration to succeed in the state.

“With over 30% of the state’s annual budget invested in education, two new universities established within four years, safer communities and many lives transformed, the results are there and we are consolidating on them.

“His commitment to promoting women in leadership with 35% affirmative action became a signature of inclusive governance, setting the standard for what we are now doing in Kogi State,” he stated.

Governor Ododo said his emergence as a successor to the former Governor is a testament to Bello’s believe in grooming new generations of leaders, stressing that his legacy is manifest in the performance of the present administration, having built a system that is sustainable and worthy of emulation.

He prayed for God’s continued guidance for the former governor in all his future endeavours as he celebrates the momentous anniversary of his 50th birthday.

On his part, Fanwo has described a former Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, as a generational leader and a trailblazer in inclusive governance, as the former Governor marks his 50th birthday.

In a heartfelt tribute made available to journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday, Fanwo said Yahaya Bello’s leadership style, courage, and vision redefined public service and left an indelible mark on the political landscape of Kogi State.

“Your Excellency, I thank you deeply for believing in me when many didn’t,” the Commissioner said. “You showed tremendous confidence in me, and that trust inspired me to give my all to the service of our dear state. You created an environment where merit mattered more than sentiment, and that leadership principle changed lives.”

Reflecting on the early days of Bello’s administration in 2016, Fanwo recalled the skepticism that greeted the new government, but noted that Bello’s courage, faith in God, and unwavering determination helped navigate the storm.

“In those turbulent early days, many doubted the administration would survive. But you steered the ship with firmness, vision, and grace, and took the state to a place of unity, development, and renewed purpose,” he said.

Fanwo also praised Bello’s audacity in decision-making, saying the former governor never shied away from tough calls in the interest of the state. “Your boldness and uncompromising commitment to a better Kogi laid the solid foundation for the greatness we are witnessing today under your successor.”

One of the hallmark achievements of Bello’s administration, according to the Commissioner, was the unprecedented inclusion of youths and women in governance.

“You brought the children of nobody to the seat of power. You gave women and youth not just a voice but a seat at the table. That inclusion has become a lasting legacy and a model the current administration continues to build upon,” Fanwo added.

He further stated that the former Governor’s choice of a successor in Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo was another testament to his commitment to continuity and development. “You gave Kogi a great gift in Governor Ododo, a man who is building on your legacy with humility and capacity. For that, we remain grateful.”

As Bello clocks 50, Fanwo prayed for more years of prosperity and impact for the former Governor. “You are not just a former Governor, but a symbol of courage, a mentor, and a builder of people and institutions. May God continue to strengthen you to serve humanity,” he concluded.

