Gov Ododo condoles NUJ over death of Idris Ahmed

The Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has condoled with the Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of veteran journalist Idris Ahmed, popularly known as Nassarawa.

Ododo, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, described the death of the journalist as a painful loss to the media community in Kogi State, particularly the NUJ, where he was a committed member. He noted that his passing had created a vacuum among colleagues and associates.

The governor said the late Ahmed would be remembered for his professionalism, humility, integrity, and dedication to the ethics of journalism, adding that his contributions to public discourse and the promotion of truth would remain part of his enduring legacy.

Ododo extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Kogi State Council of the NUJ, the management and staff of Daily Monitor Newspaper, the Correspondents Chapel, the Federated Chapel, and the entire community of journalists in the state.

He urged members of the media community in the state to take solace in the late Ahmed’s contributions to the profession, while praying that Almighty Allah would forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Janat Firdaus.

The governor also prayed for strength and comfort for the bereaved family, friends, colleagues, and associates to bear the loss.