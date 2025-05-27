Gov Ododo committed to well-being of workers — Aide

The Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor on Labour matters, Comrade Onuh Edoka says Governor Ahmed Ododo’s commitment to the general well-being of workers remains second to none in the history of Kogi State.

This comes as the Governor surprised workers as demonstrated through the payment of leave bonuses for civil servants in the state.

Comrade Edoka who stated this on Tuesday while reacting to the development, noted that the Governor’s commitment to the general well-being of workers remains second to none in the history of Kogi State.

He noted that the gesture is a further demonstration of the Governor’s desire to positively rewrite the history of the state through strategic planning and policy implementation envisaged through effective industrial relations.

The Special Adviser explained that the payment of the leave bonus to the workforce, even when it was not part of the labour’s demand shows clearly that Governor Ododo is a promise keeper.

“Just at the recent 2025 May Day celebration in Lokoja, the Governor reiterated his resolve to accord serious attention to workers’ welfare, assuring them that his administration truly sees them as the engine room of government and today, we can see another surprise, what a wonderful Governor. Even when leave bonus is not part of labour’s demand, the Governor saw the need to pay this to workers again in order to cushion the effect of the hardship”, Edoka stated.

Comrade Edoka noted that the measure also further proves that the Governor proved himself as a former worker cum labour leader who knows when and where the shoe pinches, and thanked him for his genuine, sincere and responsive governance style.

“Let me say it loud and clear that the Governor is doing greatly well, he has surprised workers again, and this means workers should reciprocate the gesture by being loyal to the government of the day and as well, double their efforts in terms of productivity, since to whom much is given, much is expected in return. I will equally assure the Governor that workers would reciprocate at the right time having seen the good works of the Chief servant of the State” he said.

The Special Adviser also expressed appreciation to the State Auditor General, the Chief of Staff to the Governor and other key stakeholders for their positive roles in the payment of the leave bonus, stressing that their support for the Governor will always be noticed and as well be duly acknowledged by all.

He assured that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government would be paid their bonuses as some are already enjoying it, saying the schedule will be religiously followed.

While appealing to the workers to reciprocate the gesture through greater commitment to duty, Edoka said there was no excuse under the present administration than to make it succeed and ensure the re-election of Governor Ododo in twenty twenty-seven by God’s grace.

